Former Downers Grove, Illinois resident, Joan H. Sienkowski, 83, died November 29, 2020 at the Arden Courts memory-care facility in Palos Heights, Illinois, after a decade-long struggle with dementia. Miss Sienkowski was born March 23, 1937 in Chicago, Illinois, but grew up in Downers Grove, Illinois, where her family moved in 1948.
Joan graduated from Downers Grove North High School and earned her Bachelor's degree from Northern Illinois University. She went on to earn her Master's degree from the University of Illinois. Joan taught elementary school for many years and retired from the Glen Ellyn, Illinois school district. Her students loved her and shared that love with her via gifts at Christmas and through mail in subsequent years. Joan enjoyed travel and vacationed in many exotic locales during each three-month summer hiatus. When her father passed in 1995, she lovingly took on the role of caregiver for her mother and younger brother, who had Down's Syndrome. Joan was a long-time member of St. Joseph's parish and even when she became a resident of Arden Courts, she attended mass each Sunday until Covid prevented clergy from entering the facility. Joan is survived by five siblings: Mr. John Sienkowski (Ginger) of Moneta, Virginia, Dr. Kenneth Sienkowski (Deborah) of Mesa, Arizona, Mrs. Janet Panos (Yorgo) of Alsip, Illinois, Mrs. Patricia Jordan (Mike) of Stockton, Illinois, and Mrs. Debra Vaisnor (Kenneth) recently of Woodland Park, Colorado. Joan is also survived by many loving nieces, nephews, and cousins and preceded in death by her father John, mother Helen, and brother Michael. In lieu of a service -- due to COVID-19 -- Holy Cards honoring Joan's life and death will be mailed to family and friends. Memorial donations as a tribute to Joan can be made to the Alzheimer's Association
of Illinois, 225 N. Michigan Avenue, Fl. 17, Chicago, IL 60601. A private burial will be held at Assumption Cemetery in Wheaton, Illinois, alongside her brother Michael and adjacent to her mother and father. A memorial service will be held at a future date once the coronavirus is no longer a threat.
