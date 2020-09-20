Joan Halloran O'Malley, age 86, passed away peacefully on September 16, 2020 surrounded by her family. She was born in Chicago during the great depression to Marguerite and John Halloran and was the youngest of 8 children. Joan was the loving wife of Martin for 60 wonderful years and the beloved mother of Michael, Paul (Nancy) and Jeannie. Perhaps her greatest joy was being the cherished and adored grandmother of Lauren (Sasha), Jack, Grace, Drew, Anna, Peter, Amy and Martin. Devoted sister, aunt and friend to so many. She and Martin were 45 year residents of Wilmette as well as enthusiastic members of The Vi Community in Glenview for the past 10 years. Joan had a distinguished career as a teacher and administrator at both the Oak Park and Wilmette Public Schools. She was a proud graduate of Alverno College in Milwaukee and holds an MS degree from Loyola University Chicago. She was a tireless volunteer and trailblazer with the League of Women Voters, the Rotary Club of Wilmette, the Resident Council of The Vi and recently served as Chair of The Vi Employee Appreciation Fund. She was a champion of her children and grandchildren as well as a passionate patriot, debater and activist. Memorial gifts may be made in Joan's memory to the Bright Futures Fund at The Vi, 2500 Indigo Lane, Glenview, Illinois 60026. Joan's wishes were that her services be private and take place following the passing of her military veteran husband, Martin, at Sarasota National Cemetery. Info www.smithcorcoran.com