Joan Hartigan nee Wolschon; beloved wife of the late William; devoted mother of John; cherished sister of the late Eugene (Margaret) Walschon; active member of St. Pascal Church and Girl Scout Troop #33. Visitation Tuesday 9 AM until time of prayers 10:30 AM at Gibbons Family Funeral Home, 5917 W. Irving Park Rd. (½ Block East of Austin) to St. Pascal Church. Mass 11 AM. Interment Queen of Heaven Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to St. Pascal Church. For info 773-777-3944 or www. GFFH.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Oct. 13, 2019