Funeral service
Monday, Sep. 9, 2019
1:30 PM
Rosehill Cemetery
5800 N Ravenswood Ave
Chicago, IL
Joan Helen Richardson


1933 - 2019
Joan Helen Richardson Obituary
Joan Helen Richardson (nee Mahoney), beloved wife of the late C. Glenn Richardson, passed away at age 86 on August 31st, 2019 in Galena, Illinois. Joan was born on August 30th, 1933 in Chicago to parents Helen (nee Burke) and William Mahoney, and grew up in the Ravenswood neighborhood where she met the love of her life; Glenn. Joan is survived by her daughter Carol (Craig d.) Richardson-O'Brien, son Keith Richardson, daughter Susan (Paul) Newman, and grandchildren Eamon (Raya), Alexander (Jasmin) and Nicholas Newman, and Hadley Richardson-O'Brien. Joan loved her family and friends, loved to travel, loved to entertain, and loved the Bears.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations in Joan's name to The . Friends and family members may attend the funeral service on Monday, September 9th at 1:30p.m. at Rosehill Cemetery, 5800 N Ravenswood Ave, Chicago.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Sept. 4, 2019
