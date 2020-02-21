Home

POWERED BY

Joan Heuel

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Joan Heuel Obituary
8/5/36 - 2/18/20 Joan Heuel nee Drymalski; lifetime resident of Chicago. Beloved wife of the late James; cherished mother of Terese Heuel and Julie (Dave) Vennetti; dear sister of the late George (Penny) Drymalski; loving grandmother to Bella, Rocky, and Augie Vennetti; fond aunt to many nieces and nephews. Visitation on Monday 10am at St. Margaret Mary's Church followed by Mass at 11am. 2324 W. Chase Ave. Interment at All Saints Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, michaeljfox.org
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication from Feb. 21 to Feb. 23, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Joan's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -