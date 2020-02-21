|
|
8/5/36 - 2/18/20 Joan Heuel nee Drymalski; lifetime resident of Chicago. Beloved wife of the late James; cherished mother of Terese Heuel and Julie (Dave) Vennetti; dear sister of the late George (Penny) Drymalski; loving grandmother to Bella, Rocky, and Augie Vennetti; fond aunt to many nieces and nephews. Visitation on Monday 10am at St. Margaret Mary's Church followed by Mass at 11am. 2324 W. Chase Ave. Interment at All Saints Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, michaeljfox.org
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication from Feb. 21 to Feb. 23, 2020