Joan Hogan (nee Edwards), 75, of Fox Lake, formerly of Northlake, at rest December 14, 2019. Wife of the late Thomas; mom of Kelleen Iandolo; grandma of Ashley (Jose Camargo) Hogan and Kelsey Iandolo; great grandma of Evan and Theodore; and aunt to many. Memorial visitation Saturday, December 21, 1 p.m. until memorial service at 4 p.m., Hamsher Lakeside Funerals and Cremations, 12 N. Pistakee Lake Rd., Fox Lake. Online condolences, www.HamsherLakeside.com, information, 847-587-2100.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Dec. 17, 2019