Hamsher Lakeside Funerals and Cremations, Inc.
12 North Pistakee Lake Road
Fox Lake, IL 60020
(847) 587-2100
Visitation
Saturday, Dec. 21, 2019
1:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Hamsher Lakeside Funerals and Cremations, Inc.
12 North Pistakee Lake Road
Fox Lake, IL 60020
View Map
Memorial service
Saturday, Dec. 21, 2019
4:00 PM
Hamsher Lakeside Funerals and Cremations, Inc.
12 North Pistakee Lake Road
Fox Lake, IL 60020
View Map
Joan Hogan Obituary
Joan Hogan (nee Edwards), 75, of Fox Lake, formerly of Northlake, at rest December 14, 2019. Wife of the late Thomas; mom of Kelleen Iandolo; grandma of Ashley (Jose Camargo) Hogan and Kelsey Iandolo; great grandma of Evan and Theodore; and aunt to many. Memorial visitation Saturday, December 21, 1 p.m. until memorial service at 4 p.m., Hamsher Lakeside Funerals and Cremations, 12 N. Pistakee Lake Rd., Fox Lake. Online condolences, www.HamsherLakeside.com, information, 847-587-2100.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Dec. 17, 2019
