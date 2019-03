Joan (Shalek) Hooker, 92, of Oak Park passed away on February 9, 2019. She was born in Chicago, Illinois, to Dr. and Mrs. Victor Shalek. A self-proclaimed "maverick," Joan lived an extraordinary life full of good health, family, friends, and love. She was an avid gardener who loved the outdoors and staying active. Joan was loved by all who knew her and will be remembered especially for her positive outlook on life and the kindness and respect she showed to everyone she met. She was a thoughtful, intelligent, and charming person with an unbounded amount of patience, love and generosity. Joan will be missed every day, and her legacy will live on through those she leaves behind. Joan is survived by three children: Terrence Stone of Berwyn; Marc (Renee) Fontana of Carpentersville; Kimberly Kordat of Brookfield; seven loving grandchildren and five great grandchildren who will miss her dearly. In lieu of flowers the family is requesting donations be made to the . A Celebration of Joan's Life will be held at Unity of Oak Park, 405 N. Euclid Ave., Oak Park, IL, on Saturday, April 6, at 11:00 a.m. Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Mar. 3, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary