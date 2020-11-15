1/1
Joan K. O'Brien
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Joan's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Joan K. O'Brien nee O'Malley, age 90, of Inverness. Beloved wife of the late William L. O'Brien. Loving mother of Mary Frances O'Brien, Joan Margaret O'Brien (Joseph Rokas), Janine Marie O'Brien (Kevin Larson), Patricia Adamovic, William L. (Kelly) O'Brien Jr., Anthony Michael (Huyen Vu) O'Brien, and the late Edward Daniel O'Brien. Fond Nana of Brendan, Ryan and Katelyn Adamovic, Meghan Rokas, Jack Larson, Choying and Tsomo O'Brien, and Alyson O'Brien, Kimberly Vu-Smith, Eric Nguyen, the late James and the late Courtney Hummel. Dear sister of the late Patricia Long, the late Shirley Smith, the late Eileen O'Malley, the late Edward O'Malley, Jr., and the late Jerome O'Malley. Daughter of the late Edward and Bernice nee Tobin O'Malley.

Visitation Monday, November 16, 2020, 10:00 a.m. until time of Funeral Mass 11:00 a.m. at Saint Anne Catholic Church, 120 N Ela St, Barrington, IL 60010. Interment St Michael the Archangel Cemetery, Palatine, IL. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Misericordia, 6300 North Ridge Avenue, Chicago, IL 60660.

Info: www.donnellanfuneral.com or (847)675-1990.


Published in Chicago Tribune on Nov. 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
16
Visitation
10:00 - 11:00 AM
Saint Anne Catholic Church
NOV
16
Funeral Mass
11:00 AM
Saint Anne Catholic Church
Funeral services provided by
DONNELLAN FAMILY FUNERAL SERVICES
10045 SKOKIE BLVD.
Skokie, IL 60077
(847) 675-1990
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

2 entries
November 14, 2020
May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow.
Edward Long
Family
November 13, 2020
Our sympathy and special prayers for Mrs. O'Brien and all her family and friends.
The Sisters and Residents of Misericordia
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved