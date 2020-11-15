Joan K. O'Brien nee O'Malley, age 90, of Inverness. Beloved wife of the late William L. O'Brien. Loving mother of Mary Frances O'Brien, Joan Margaret O'Brien (Joseph Rokas), Janine Marie O'Brien (Kevin Larson), Patricia Adamovic, William L. (Kelly) O'Brien Jr., Anthony Michael (Huyen Vu) O'Brien, and the late Edward Daniel O'Brien. Fond Nana of Brendan, Ryan and Katelyn Adamovic, Meghan Rokas, Jack Larson, Choying and Tsomo O'Brien, and Alyson O'Brien, Kimberly Vu-Smith, Eric Nguyen, the late James and the late Courtney Hummel. Dear sister of the late Patricia Long, the late Shirley Smith, the late Eileen O'Malley, the late Edward O'Malley, Jr., and the late Jerome O'Malley. Daughter of the late Edward and Bernice nee Tobin O'Malley.
Visitation Monday, November 16, 2020, 10:00 a.m. until time of Funeral Mass 11:00 a.m. at Saint Anne Catholic Church, 120 N Ela St, Barrington, IL 60010. Interment St Michael the Archangel Cemetery, Palatine, IL. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Misericordia, 6300 North Ridge Avenue, Chicago, IL 60660.
