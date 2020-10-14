Beloved wife of the late George T. Wilson. Loving mother of Beth (Bob) Pacanowski and David (Kristine) Wilson. Proud grandmother of Scott (Colleen) Pacanowski, Janet (Andrew) Bohn, Colin and Adam Wilson. Dear sister of Elizabeth Brafford. Due to COVID restrictions, funeral services and interment are private. Donations to First United Methodist Church, 1032 Maple Avenue, Downers Grove, IL 60515 in Joan's name would be appreciated. Arrangements by Toon Funeral Home, Downers Grove, IL 630-968-0408 or www.toonfuneralhome.com
.