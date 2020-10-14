1/
JOAN K. WILSON
Beloved wife of the late George T. Wilson. Loving mother of Beth (Bob) Pacanowski and David (Kristine) Wilson. Proud grandmother of Scott (Colleen) Pacanowski, Janet (Andrew) Bohn, Colin and Adam Wilson. Dear sister of Elizabeth Brafford. Due to COVID restrictions, funeral services and interment are private. Donations to First United Methodist Church, 1032 Maple Avenue, Downers Grove, IL 60515 in Joan's name would be appreciated. Arrangements by Toon Funeral Home, Downers Grove, IL 630-968-0408 or www.toonfuneralhome.com.


Published in Chicago Tribune on Oct. 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
October 14, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
From the Staff of Toon Funeral Home
