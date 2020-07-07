Joan Krone, nee Schultz, age 85. Beloved wife of the late Leonard; devoted mother of Pamela Fritz, Paula (Laetizia) Krone-Moreau and Karla Krone; devoted grandmother of Spencer Fritz, Madeline and Sam Moreau-Krone; dear sister of the late Susan (Wesley) Gergans; devoted aunt of Kraig and Steven Gergans and the late David Baime and Michael Gergans; loving daughter of Sam and Betty Schultz. Graveside Service Wednesday, July 8th,
2 PM at Memorial Park Cemetery, Makom Shalom Annex section, 9900 N. Gross Point Rd., Skokie, or at Joan's webpage on www.mitzvahfunerals.com
live, or anytime after the service. Donations to American Heart Association
