Joan L. Brongiel (nee Stinson), age 74, beloved wife of Walter Brongiel; loving mother of Beverly Lynch, Kelly (James) Fleming, Scott (Theresa) Brongiel and the late Sherry Brongiel; cherished grandmother of Erica (Matthew) Grant, Kelly, Michael, Alex and Joseph Lynch, Jamie (Mitchell) Stevens, Jacqueline Fleming and Jeremy Brongiel; dear sister of Janet Bell and the late Jerry Stinson; dearest aunt of many nieces and nephews. Joan was a most loving and devoted wife, mother and grandmother. Secretary of Brongiel Plumbing Inc. Visitation Saturday 2-8 P.M. Funeral Service Sunday 9:30 A.M. at Lawn Funeral Home 17909 S. 94th Ave. Tinley Park. Interment Private. In lieu of flowers memorials to SIDS of Illinois, Inc. 6010 Rout 53, Suite A Lisle, IL 60532 would be appreciated. Funeral Info: 708 532-3100
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on May 2, 2019