Joan Gutterman, nee Levey, 88. Beloved wife of the late Milton M.; devoted mother of Dr. Gail (Matthew) Bryant and Allen (late Ilona) Gutterman; cherished grandmother of William, Samuel, and Michael Bryant and Jacob and Maya Gutterman; loving sister of the late Harriet (late Albert) Sumner; caring aunt of Carol (Harold) Rosen and Pamela (Barry) Pearl. Funeral service Weds, Aug. 21, 1:30 PM, at Weinstein & Piser Funeral Home, 111 Skokie Blvd, Wilmette. Interment private. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Jewish United Fund, www.juf.org. For info: 847-256-5700.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Aug. 20, 2019