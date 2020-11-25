1/
Joan L. Klenk
Joan Klenk (nee Launspach), age 100, passed away peacefully on November 22, 2020. She was preceded in death by her husband of just under 50 years, Ted. Loving mother of James (Carol) Klenk, Paula (Dan Ret. C.P.D.) Everett and the late Jean (Clar Summers). Dear grandmother of Paul (Megan) and Matthew (Katrina) Klenk, Patrick (Geneva) Everett and Kelly (Michael) Blaha. Great-grandmother of Connor, Owen, Izzy, Anika, Jackson and Teddy. Twin sister of the late Jean (Bill) Lee and Betty (Jerry) Primm. Joan was born in Chicago Heights and lived on the South Side of Chicago her whole life. She was a graduate of Morgan Park High School (1937) and attended Beloit College. She was the Owner of Mt. Greenwood Cemetery in Chicago and was a lifelong member of the Morgan Park Presbyterian Church. The family would like to extend their deepest gratitude to the loving, and caring staff of Smith Village for their care and compassion that they provided to Joan since 2008. Visitation Friday at Donnellan Funeral Home 10525 S. Western Ave. Friday 4-8 p.m. Due to Covid 19 Restrictions, attendance will be limited to 10 people at a time. (Face Masks and Social Distancing required). Service and Interment Private. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Morgan Park Presbyterian Church 2017 West 110th. Place Chicago, Il 60643. (773) 238-0075 or sign guestbook at www.donnellanfuneralhome.com.


Published in Chicago Tribune on Nov. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
27
Visitation
04:00 - 08:00 PM
Donnellan Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
Donnellan Funeral Home
10525 South Western Avenue
Chicago, IL 60643
(773) 238-0075
