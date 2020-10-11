Joan L. Prerost nee Genet, wife of Frank Prerost, Beloved mother of David (Kathy) Prerost, Anita (Steve) Shawver and the late Brian Prerost, Loving grandmother of 9 and dear great-grandmother of 2. Cherished sister of the Gerry (the late John) Warda, also many nieces and nephews. Joan was a longtime volunteer at area churches and organizations like SRCA, ARC-Il and WSSRA. A private funeral mass will be held at Our Lady of Peace Church, Darien. Interment Private. For funeral info: Modell Funeral Home (630) 852-3595 or www.modelldarien.com