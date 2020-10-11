1/1
Joan L. Prerost
Joan L. Prerost nee Genet, wife of Frank Prerost, Beloved mother of David (Kathy) Prerost, Anita (Steve) Shawver and the late Brian Prerost, Loving grandmother of 9 and dear great-grandmother of 2. Cherished sister of the Gerry (the late John) Warda, also many nieces and nephews. Joan was a longtime volunteer at area churches and organizations like SRCA, ARC-Il and WSSRA. A private funeral mass will be held at Our Lady of Peace Church, Darien. Interment Private. For funeral info: Modell Funeral Home (630) 852-3595 or www.modelldarien.com


Published in Chicago Tribune on Oct. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Modell Funeral Home
7710 South Cass Avenue
Darien, IL 60561
(630) 852-3595
October 9, 2020
Group of 10 Memorial Trees
Diana Sabon
October 9, 2020

GEORGE,CINDY OBOSLA.OUR THOUGHT AND PRAYS be with FRANK ,DAVE ,KATHY AND FAMILY,JOAN WAS A VERY SWEET LADY AND WILL BE MISSED.

Cindy Obosla
Family
October 4, 2020
Anita and Steve Shawver and family: Keeping you in my prayers. A mother is such a precious loss. God be with you all.
Cynthia Given
