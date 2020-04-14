|
Joan L. Zarek, age 87; loving and devoted wife of 65 years to the late Donald; dear mom of Glenn (Christine), Mary Welsch, Nancy (Mark) Haynes, Mark (Nita), Barbara (the late Dan) Sanello and Christine (Robert) Zeman; grandma of Michael, Angela, Matthew (Elizabeth), Jenna (Bryce), Cheryl, Ryan (Gabriela), Elyse, Bryan (Jordan), Kim, Karen, David and Laura. Funeral services and interment at All Saints Cemetery are being held private due to current mandates. All are welcome to watch a live stream of the funeral service, Wednesday, at 12:00 p.m. on The Elms Funeral Home site at
www.elmsfh.com In lieu of flowers, donations in Joan's name to the Alzheimer's Foundation of America would be appreciated. For information 708-453-1234
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Apr. 14, 2020