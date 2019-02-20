Home

Joan Laura Kupka


1935 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Joan Laura Kupka Obituary
Joan L. Kupka, 84, formerly of the Chicago area died on February 13th, 2019. Born Joan Laura Lapinski to the late Jon and Ella (Conran) Lapinski on May 24, 1935 in Chicago Illinois.On November 2, 1957 Joan was united into marriage to Thomas J Kupka in Chicago, Illinois. 2 children survive Joan: Karen (John) Anderson of Lake Geneva, Wisconsin and Joseph (Janet) Kupka of Chicago Illinois. For further information please visit www.derrickfuneralhome.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Feb. 20, 2019
