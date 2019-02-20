|
|
Joan L. Kupka, 84, formerly of the Chicago area died on February 13th, 2019. Born Joan Laura Lapinski to the late Jon and Ella (Conran) Lapinski on May 24, 1935 in Chicago Illinois.On November 2, 1957 Joan was united into marriage to Thomas J Kupka in Chicago, Illinois. 2 children survive Joan: Karen (John) Anderson of Lake Geneva, Wisconsin and Joseph (Janet) Kupka of Chicago Illinois. For further information please visit www.derrickfuneralhome.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Feb. 20, 2019