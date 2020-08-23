1/
Joan Louise Feigler
Joan Louise Feigler, age 84, of Wheeling, formerly of Northbrook. Devoted wife of the late Benny Feigler, Veteran of WWII. Loving mother of John (Loretta) and Gary (Annie) Feigler. Cherished grandmother of Jennie, Michelle, Roland and Miranda Feigler. Beloved daughter of the late Leo and the late Helen (nee Retzinger) Hamesath. Dear sister of Beverly (Leo) Reycraft and the late Nancy (Ernie) Thery, William "Bill" (Judy) Hemesath and James "Jim" Hemesath. Fond aunt of many. She is survived by many bible study friends. We are grateful for the residents and staff at the Addolorata Villa and Bella Terra of Wheeling. Visitation Tuesday 9:00 am at Kolssak Funeral Home, 189 S. Milwaukee Ave. (2 Blocks South of Dundee Road) Wheeling. Funeral Prayers at 10:15 am then process to St. Mary Catholic Church for an 11:00 am Life Celebration Mass. Interment All Saints Cemetery, Des Plaines, IL. Please socially engage on www.funerals.pro there you can leave a condolence, share a memory or post a picture. For additional information call 847.537.6600.



Published in Chicago Tribune from Aug. 23 to Aug. 27, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
25
Visitation
09:00 AM
Kolssak Funeral Home, Ltd.
AUG
25
Prayer Service
10:15 AM
Kolssak Funeral Home, Ltd.
AUG
25
Funeral Mass
11:00 AM
St. Mary Catholic Church
Funeral services provided by
Kolssak Funeral Home, Ltd.
189 South Milwaukee Avenue
Wheeling, IL 60090
(847) 537-6600
