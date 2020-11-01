Joan Louise O'Donnell, 84. Joan passed away peacefully on October 21st, 2020 with her family and grandkids by her side in La Grange, Illinois. She was born on July 22, 1936 in Boston Massachusetts. She is the daughter of the late John and Norma Fraser. In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by her sister, Joyce Fraser Kingsfield. Joan loved her time at Lyons Township High School and she co-chaired many of her class reunions. She also loved to go to the Corral on Friday nights where she met her husband, Tom O'Donnell. Joan was an avid traveler. Her favorite places were New Mexico, Europe's river boats, Ireland, Scotland, New England and Montana. Joan also loved to travel with her close-knit group of high school friends, "The Turkeys". She made fast friends with people she met and was beloved by so many. She will be greatly missed and fondly remembered by all who knew her. Her infectious laugh made others enjoy life. An enthusiastic patron of Lucca's in La Grange; she loved pizza and Mickey. Joan's biggest strength was being the glue that held her tightly-knit family together. Joan is survived by her loving husband of 67 years, Tom O'Donnell, her three children, Kathy O'Donnell, Mike (Jean) O'Donnell, and Steve (Hannah) O'Donnell, and was devoted grandmother to Zak, Riane, Murphy, Maddy, McKenna, and Molly. Interment at her church. In Lieu of flowers, memorial contributions should be sent to the Music Ministry at the First Congregational Church of La Grange, 100 6th Avenue, La Grange, IL 60525.





To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store