Joan Love passed away on Wednesday, January 8, 2020, at the age of 87, with her family by her side at home in Hobe Sound, Florida. Joan was a mother to five children, Kary (Patricia), Vicki, Christopher (Kerry), Laura, and Kenneth (Stephanie); and a proud grandmother of 21 grandchildren and 12 great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her loving husband, Bart Love. Joan was born on August 5, 1932 in Chicago, IL. Her parents Martha (Martin) and Stanley Palickee raised her on the South Side of Chicago with her sister Arlene "Sissy" Palickee. She attended South Shore High School where she met the love of her life, Bart at a football game. Joan was an artist who loved flowers, going barefoot, music, and dancing, but most of all, finding a bargain. She had a zest for life (shown when she would kick her leg) that followed her everywhere and prepared her for the adventurous and busy life Bart had in store for her. As a young woman she worked for the phone company, which set her up later in life for enjoying a conversation on the phone with her children and many special friends. Her exuberant energy and loving spirit will be missed. There will be a private family ceremony this summer. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Treasure Coast Hospice Foundation, 1201 SE Indian Street, Stuart, Florida 34997 (https://treasurehealth.org/ways-to-give/donate/). For online condolences, please visit (http://www.TaylorandModeen.com).
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Jan. 12, 2020