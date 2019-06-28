|
Joan M. Dranter (nee Balash), age 76, beloved wife of the late Eugene. Cherished daughter of the late Sam and Helen Balash. Devoted sister of Patricia Pendola and the late Carol Lewis. Visitation Monday from 12 Noon until time of service 1pm at RICHARD J MODELL FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION SERVICES, 12641 W. 143rd St., Homer Glen. Interment Abraham Lincoln National Cemetery. Family requests no donations or flowers. 708-301-3595 or rjmodellfh.com.
