Richard J. Modell Funeral Home & Cremation Services
12641 W. 143rd St
Homer Glen, IL 60491
(708) 301-3595
Joan Dranter
Visitation
Monday, Jul. 1, 2019
12:00 PM - 1:00 PM
Richard J. Modell Funeral Home & Cremation Services
12641 W. 143rd St
Homer Glen, IL 60491
Service
Monday, Jul. 1, 2019
1:00 PM
Richard J. Modell Funeral Home & Cremation Services
12641 W. 143rd St
Homer Glen, IL 60491
Joan M. Dranter


1942 - 2019
Joan M. Dranter Obituary
Joan M. Dranter (nee Balash), age 76, beloved wife of the late Eugene. Cherished daughter of the late Sam and Helen Balash. Devoted sister of Patricia Pendola and the late Carol Lewis. Visitation Monday from 12 Noon until time of service 1pm at RICHARD J MODELL FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION SERVICES, 12641 W. 143rd St., Homer Glen. Interment Abraham Lincoln National Cemetery. Family requests no donations or flowers. 708-301-3595 or rjmodellfh.com.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on June 28, 2019
