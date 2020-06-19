Joan M. Fenlon
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Joan's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Joan M. Fenlon, nee Lenguadoro; beloved wife of the late William Sr.; loving mother of William Jr. (Bonnie) Fenlon and Melissa Plucinski; dearest grandmother of Keri, William C., and Thomas Fenlon & Jacob, Andrew, Matthew, Daniel, Samantha, and Jessica Plucinski; dear sister of the late Joseph. Visitation Friday, June 19, 2020 at COLONIAL-WOJCIECHOWSKI FUNERAL HOME, 6250 N. Milwaukee Ave., Chicago, from 8:30 a.m. until time of prayers at 10:15 a.m.proceeding to Our Lady of Victory Church for 11:00 a.m. Mass. Interment will follow at St. Adalbert Cemetery, Niles. Info (773) 774-0366 or colonialfuneral.com



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Chicago Tribune on Jun. 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
19
Visitation
08:30 - 10:15 AM
Colonial Wojciechowski Funeral Home
Send Flowers
JUN
19
Funeral Mass
11:00 AM
Our Lady of Victory Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Colonial Wojciechowski Funeral Home
6250 North Milwaukee Avenue
Chicago, IL 60646
(773) 774-0366
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
June 19, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
The Staff of Colonial Wojciechowski Funeral Home
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved