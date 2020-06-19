Joan M. Fenlon, nee Lenguadoro; beloved wife of the late William Sr.; loving mother of William Jr. (Bonnie) Fenlon and Melissa Plucinski; dearest grandmother of Keri, William C., and Thomas Fenlon & Jacob, Andrew, Matthew, Daniel, Samantha, and Jessica Plucinski; dear sister of the late Joseph. Visitation Friday, June 19, 2020 at COLONIAL-WOJCIECHOWSKI FUNERAL HOME, 6250 N. Milwaukee Ave., Chicago, from 8:30 a.m. until time of prayers at 10:15 a.m.proceeding to Our Lady of Victory Church for 11:00 a.m. Mass. Interment will follow at St. Adalbert Cemetery, Niles. Info (773) 774-0366 or colonialfuneral.com
Published in Chicago Tribune on Jun. 19, 2020.