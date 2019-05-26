Joan M. Gaede, nee Mize, age 88, passed away peacefully May 21, 2019, a life-long Wheaton resident, Joan was the beloved wife for 65 years of the late Harold; devoted mother of Susan (Marlin) Murphy and Bill (Salli); proud grandmother of Morgan and Haley Gaede, Jillian and Camryn Murphy. Joan and Harold owned Gaede's, a Fine Men's and Women's Clothier which was a Wheaton institution for over 50 years. Joan worked tirelessly to make their store beautiful, inside and out. Joan's service to the Wheaton community included, the PTA, Junior Women's Club, President of CDH Women's Aux., and the Wheaton History Center Board to name a few. She received many accolades including Legend of Wheaton. Joan and Harold spent much time and energy to make the Wheaton community a better place to live. Their store sponsored an annual Fun(d) Run that benefited Wheaton Youth Outreach for years along with the "Yea Wheaton" campaign. Joan was also the driving force of the Wheaton Christmas parade for many years. The Gaede's had many happy summers at their Wisconsin home on Powers Lake and enjoyed lots of warm winters at their Florida condo in Vero Beach. Memorial Visitation at Williams-Kampp Funeral Home, 430 E. Roosevelt Rd., Wheaton , Thursday, May 30, 2019, from 3:00 PM until time of Prayer Service, 6:00 PM. In lieu of flowers, memorials to St. Paul Lutheran Church, Wheaton, IL will be appreciated. Funeral info (630)668-0016 or www.williams-kampp.com Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on May 26, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary