Joan M. Giel nee Staulcup, age 79, Loving wife of the late Edwin Giel. Devoted mother of Amy Giel and Meghan (Curtis) Stewart. Loving sister of James (Karen) Staulcup and Anthony (Margie) Staulcup. Aunt and cousin to many. Joan was a school teacher for many years and an avid lover of art, traveling, and crossword puzzles. A memorial visitation will be held on Saturday September 14th, from 1:00pm to 4:00pm at Smith-Corcoran Funeral Home, 1104 Waukegan Road, Glenview IL. For funeral info 847-901-4012 or visit Joan's memorial at www.smithcorcoran.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Sept. 8, 2019