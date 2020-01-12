Chicago Tribune Obituaries
|
Smith-Corcoran Funeral Home
6150 North Cicero Avenue
Chicago, IL 60646
(773) 736-3833
Visitation
Monday, Jan. 13, 2020
3:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Smith-Corcoran Funeral Home
6150 North Cicero Avenue
Chicago, IL 60646
Funeral service
Tuesday, Jan. 14, 2020
9:30 AM
Smith-Corcoran Funeral Home
6150 North Cicero Avenue
Chicago, IL 60646
Funeral Mass
Tuesday, Jan. 14, 2020
10:00 AM
St. Margaret Mary Church
Joan M. Green


1933 - 2020
Joan M. Green Obituary
Joan M. Green, nee Bergant, age 87. Beloved wife of the late Aubrey Green. Adored mother of Susan (Clement) Schmitt, Allan (Carol) Green, and Thomas (Cyndi) Green. Loving grandmother of Jeffrey (Janice) Schmitt, Melissa (Christopher) Bakes, Timothy Green, Stephanie Green, and Rachel Green. Dear great grandmother of Jason, Joel, Ryan, Brayden, and Mikayla. Loving sister of Robert (Carolyn) Bergant. Caring aunt, cousin, and friend of many. Visitation Monday, January 13, 3 PM to 8 PM, at the funeral home. Funeral services Tuesday, January 14, 9:30 AM, from Smith-Corcoran Funeral Home, 6150 N Cicero Avenue, Chicago, to St. Margaret Mary Church for a Mass at 10 AM. Interment Maryhill Cemetery in Niles, IL. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to St. Margaret Mary Church. Funeral info 773-736-3833 or www.smithcorcoran.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Jan. 12, 2020
