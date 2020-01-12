|
Joan M. Green, nee Bergant, age 87. Beloved wife of the late Aubrey Green. Adored mother of Susan (Clement) Schmitt, Allan (Carol) Green, and Thomas (Cyndi) Green. Loving grandmother of Jeffrey (Janice) Schmitt, Melissa (Christopher) Bakes, Timothy Green, Stephanie Green, and Rachel Green. Dear great grandmother of Jason, Joel, Ryan, Brayden, and Mikayla. Loving sister of Robert (Carolyn) Bergant. Caring aunt, cousin, and friend of many. Visitation Monday, January 13, 3 PM to 8 PM, at the funeral home. Funeral services Tuesday, January 14, 9:30 AM, from Smith-Corcoran Funeral Home, 6150 N Cicero Avenue, Chicago, to St. Margaret Mary Church for a Mass at 10 AM. Interment Maryhill Cemetery in Niles, IL. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to St. Margaret Mary Church. Funeral info 773-736-3833 or www.smithcorcoran.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Jan. 12, 2020