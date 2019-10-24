|
|
Joan, age 90, passed away on Sunday, October 13, 2019 in Aurora, Colorado.
Joan was born February 19, 1929 in Jersey City, New Jersey to Robert J. and Marie R. (Donegan) Taylor, and was a graduate of Stevens Academy in Jersey City, New Jersey. Joan married Walter E. Heumann on July 12, 1949 in Jersey City, New Jersey. Joan was a stay at home mom who took great pride and joy in the fact that she was home to take care of her family. Joan lived with her husband Walter for 18 years in Barrington, Illinois. In time, Joan worked as a Secretary for Sony Electronics in Morton Grove, Illinois and Barrington Press in Barrington, Illinois. Joan has lived in the Brighton area since 2003 in order for her to be closer to her family. Joan was active in her Episcopal Church in Illinois and New Jersey. She enjoyed knitting, playing bridge and bowling. She kept herself busy with crossword puzzles and painting in her earlier years.
Joan is survived by two sons, Robert (Barbara) Heumann of Brighton; and Glenn (Susan) Heumann of Lake City, Colorado. Survivors also include four grandchildren Heather, Chris, Eric and Ryan; and two great grandchildren Leo and Nora. Joan is preceded in death by her husband Walter in 2001 and one sister Roberta Brantley also in 2001.
Private Services were held in Colorado. Contributions in the Memory of Joan can be made to the National Park Foundation at: https://donate.nationalparks.org/page/23790/donate/1?chain or The Humane Society: https://www.humanesociety.org/how-you-can-help. Condolences may be left at www.TaborFuneralHome.com. Tabor Funeral Home, Brighton, CO handled arrangements.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Oct. 24, 2019