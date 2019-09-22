Chicago Tribune Obituaries
Joan M. Huetter, age 90, of Homewood, IL, formerly of Chicago, IL passed away on September 16, 2019. Beloved wife of the late William Huetter; cherished sister of the late Jackie (Bud) McShane; loving mother of Jill (Woody) Eaker; cherished grandmother of Dr. Alexandria E. Cara (Dr. Dave Berkman); and dear aunt of Tim (Caroline) McShane, Terry (Marilyn) McShane, Scott (Sandy) McShane, the late Craig McShane, Christine Pauulus (Tom), Danny Truitt, Char Ward, Tracy Culver and aunt, great-aunt and dear life-long friend to many. A private celebration of life will be held at a later date. For more information please contact Kelley & Spalding Funeral Home at 847-831-4260 or www.kelleyspaldingfuneral home.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Sept. 22, 2019
