1/
Joan M. Landando
1926 - 2020
Joan M. Landando (nee Schauer), age 94, a resident of Plainfield, IL, passed away peacefully on November 25, 2020. She was born on October 27, 1926 in Chicago, IL. Joan is survived by her loving husband of 64 years, Vincent; her devoted children, the late Richard (Deborah) Landando, Paulette Fite, Pam (Mark) Vega, Michael (Sue) Landando and Vincent Landando, Jr.; as well as numerous grandchildren, great grandchildren, nieces, nephews and friends. For those who would like to leave a lasting tribute to Joan's life, memorial donations may be directed to the Pediatric Brain Tumor Foundation or the Multiple Sclerosis Foundation. Visitation will be held on Tuesday, December 1, 4:00 until 8:00 PM at the Overman-Jones Funeral Home & Cremation Services, corner of Routes 30 & 59, Plainfield. Current guidelines on the amount of those gathering must be followed and masks must be worn. Private family funeral services will be held. Private entombment St. Joseph Cemetery, River Grove, IL. For information call 815/436-9221 or visit www.overman-jones.com



Published in Chicago Tribune on Nov. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
DEC
1
Visitation
04:00 - 08:00 PM
Overman-Jones Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
Overman-Jones Funeral Home
15219 South Joliet Road
Plainfield, IL 60544
(815) 436-9221
Memories & Condolences

November 27, 2020
Three words.. One Classy Lady. Joan was a co-worker of mine at Cub Foods Joliet North. She was always impeccably dressed, wise, and did her job well. She was beautiful inside and out. Godspeed Joan.
Marianne Harvey
Coworker
