Joan M. Landwehr, 81, of Chicago passed away on May 19. Joan is survived by her children; Liare (Richard) Giannoni, and Craig (Anne Oilzr) Landwehr, her brother Jim (Fran) Beaudette, and her grandchildren; Nathan (Ramseena) Giannoni, Aaron (Erin) Giannoni, and Cali Rose Landwehr. Funeral Services will be held at St. Bonaventure Oratory Tuesday, May 21 at 11am. Visitation will be for 2 hours prior to the service. For more information please call 773.472.6300 or www.lakeviewfuneralhome.com. In lieu of flowers donations in Joan's name to either St. Bonaventure Oratory, or would be appreciated.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on May 20, 2019