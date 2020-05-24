Or Copy this URL to Share

Joan M. Lekas, nee Lipsey, passed away on May 19, 2020, after a long illness. Beloved wife of the late George. Loving mother of Chris (Terry), Nicholas, and Mark Lekas. Grandmother of Christine, Nicole, Danielle, Sabrina and Stephano. Dear sister of (the late) Roger (Robin) Lipsey. Dear sister in law of Steffani (Peter) Anton, Pauline (the late Thomas) Chelemengos, Nickie (Ronnie) Moon. Fond aunt, cousin, and friend to many. Funeral Service will be private.





