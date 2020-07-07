1/
Joan M. Lenzen
Joan M. Lenzen, of Oak Lawn, IL, age 85, passed away peacefully on July 5, 2020 with her loving family at her side.

Joan is the loving wife to the late Bert Lenzen; beloved mother to Joe (Brabara), Hank (Peggy), and Bobby B. (Kim); proud grandmother to Therse (Dave) Stoeck, Joe (Alicia) Jr., Dan (Mary), Annie (Rob) Rajski, Matt, Nate (Jill), Alaina (Geo) Frayle; great-grandmother to 8; cherished sister to Dick Mansfield and treasured Aunt to many.

She was a friend to many and long-time resident of Moraine Court in Bridgeview where she was known as "Hollywood".

Due to Covid-19, private family services will be conducted and she will be laid to rest in St. Mary Catholic Cemetery. In lieu of flowers donations may be made towards Pat Mac's Pack www.patmacspack.org. Supporting pediatric brain tumor research.


Published in Chicago Tribune on Jul. 7, 2020.
