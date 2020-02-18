Home

Services
Hitzeman Funeral Home, Ltd.
9445 West 31st St
Brookfield, IL 60513
(708) 485-2000
Visitation
Wednesday, Feb. 19, 2020
8:30 AM - 9:30 AM
Hitzeman Funeral Home, Ltd.
9445 West 31st St
Brookfield, IL 60513
View Map
Funeral
Wednesday, Feb. 19, 2020
9:30 AM
Hitzeman Funeral Home, Ltd.
9445 West 31st St
Brookfield, IL 60513
View Map
Funeral Mass
Wednesday, Feb. 19, 2020
10:00 AM
St. Louise de Marillac Church
LaGrange Park, IL
View Map

Joan M. Liepe

Joan M. Liepe Obituary
Joan M. Liepe, nee Eskey, age 87, of Brookfield. Beloved wife of the late William G. Liepe; fond mother of Steven (Donna) Liepe, John (Francesca) Liepe, Catherine (Kent) Maas and Kimberly (Richard) Mucha; dear grandmother of Kaitlin (Kyle) Krebs, Kevin Liepe, Michael Liepe, Adam (Julia Kemer) Mucha, Alexander Mucha and Anastasia Mucha; great grandmother of William G. Krebs and Emilia Krebs; sister of John (the late Jodi) Eskey, the late Marilyn (Herman) Goering and William (the late Carole) Eskey; aunt of many nieces and nephews. Visitation Wednesday, February 19, 2020 from 8:30 A.M. to 9:30 A.M. at Hitzeman Funeral Home, Ltd., 9445 West 31st Street, Brookfield. Funeral Wednesday 9:30 A.M. to St. Louise de Marillac Church, LaGrange Park Mass 10 A.M. Interment Queen of Heaven Cemetery, Hillside, IL. Information 708-485-2000 or www.HitzemanFuneral.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Feb. 18, 2020
