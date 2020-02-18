|
Joan M. Liepe, nee Eskey, age 87, of Brookfield. Beloved wife of the late William G. Liepe; fond mother of Steven (Donna) Liepe, John (Francesca) Liepe, Catherine (Kent) Maas and Kimberly (Richard) Mucha; dear grandmother of Kaitlin (Kyle) Krebs, Kevin Liepe, Michael Liepe, Adam (Julia Kemer) Mucha, Alexander Mucha and Anastasia Mucha; great grandmother of William G. Krebs and Emilia Krebs; sister of John (the late Jodi) Eskey, the late Marilyn (Herman) Goering and William (the late Carole) Eskey; aunt of many nieces and nephews. Visitation Wednesday, February 19, 2020 from 8:30 A.M. to 9:30 A.M. at Hitzeman Funeral Home, Ltd., 9445 West 31st Street, Brookfield. Funeral Wednesday 9:30 A.M. to St. Louise de Marillac Church, LaGrange Park Mass 10 A.M. Interment Queen of Heaven Cemetery, Hillside, IL. Information 708-485-2000 or www.HitzemanFuneral.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Feb. 18, 2020