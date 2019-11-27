|
Joan M. Lyons, age 90, passed away November 25, 2019. Devoted wife of the late Terrence R. Lyons, Sr.; loving mother of Terrence R., Jr.(Deborah), JoAnne (Edward) Smith, William J., Robert F. (Suzanne), George A. (Margaret) and the late Joan Marie, Michael Patrick and Eileen Anne; proud grandmother of Joseph, Christopher (Amanda), Bridget (Ryan), Mary Bernadette, Sean, Shealagh, Maura, Matthew and John; great-grandmother of Liam, Dillon, Evelyn and Alson; dear sister of the late Robert, Eileen and Joseph Devereux; fond aunt of numerous nieces and nephews; friend of many. Past Auxiliary Commander of Post 13, AMVETS. Family and friends will be received at the Conboy-Westchester Funeral Home, 10501 W. Cermak Rd., Westchester (2 blks West of Mannheim Rd.) on Friday, November 29, 2019 from 3 to 9 p.m. Funeral Saturday at 10:45 a.m. from the funeral home to Divine Infant Church for 11:30am Mass. Interment Queen of Heaven Cemetery. Memorials to Ascension School, Oak Park, IL in Memory of Joan Lyons appreciated. For info 708-F-U-N-E-R-A-L.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Nov. 27, 2019