|
|
Joan M. Maloney nee Randag, 87 formerly of Arlington Heights, beloved wife of the late William; loving mother of John (Kim), Robert, Steven (Nancy), Mary Jo, and the late William; loved grandmother of Matthew, Dillon, Erin, and Colton; dear sister of John "Bucky" (Nancy), Stephen (Ruth), and the late William (Aileen) Randag; cherished aunt of many. Memorial visitation from 11:30 am until time of Memorial Mass at 12:30 pm, Saturday at St. Edna Catholic Church, 2525 N. Arlington Heights Rd., Arl. Hts, Ill. In lieu of flowers, contributions to STARability Foundation, 5125 Castello Drive, Naples FL 34103, starability.org appreciated. Funeral Information and condolences www.GlueckertFuneralHome.com or (847) 253-0168.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Mar. 7, 2019