Joan M. Mas, age 87, at rest July 25, 2020. Beloved wife of the late Edward; loving mother of Michael (Dan), Jayne (Amy), Edward (Nancy), Robert (Colleen), the late John (Kathy) and David; cherished grandma of Melissa (Christer), Eric, Ryan (Ally), Megan, Mackenzie, Rebecca, Ashley and Nicholas; dear sister of the late Edward (Lois); will be missed by many nieces, nephews and former neighbors. In lieu of flowers, please have masses offered in memory of Joan. Visitation, Thursday from 9 A.M. until 10:30 A.M. at Nelson Funeral Home 820 Talcott Road, Park Ridge. Procession to St. Juliana Church for 11 A.M. Mass. Entombment St. Adalbert Cemetery. For information www.nelsonfunerals.com
or (847) 823-5122