1/
Joan M. Mas
1932 - 2020
{ "" }
Joan M. Mas, age 87, at rest July 25, 2020. Beloved wife of the late Edward; loving mother of Michael (Dan), Jayne (Amy), Edward (Nancy), Robert (Colleen), the late John (Kathy) and David; cherished grandma of Melissa (Christer), Eric, Ryan (Ally), Megan, Mackenzie, Rebecca, Ashley and Nicholas; dear sister of the late Edward (Lois); will be missed by many nieces, nephews and former neighbors. In lieu of flowers, please have masses offered in memory of Joan. Visitation, Thursday from 9 A.M. until 10:30 A.M. at Nelson Funeral Home 820 Talcott Road, Park Ridge. Procession to St. Juliana Church for 11 A.M. Mass. Entombment St. Adalbert Cemetery. For information www.nelsonfunerals.com or (847) 823-5122



Published in Chicago Tribune on Jul. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
30
Visitation
09:00 - 10:30 AM
Nelson Funeral Home
JUL
30
Funeral Mass
11:00 AM
St. Juliana Church
Funeral services provided by
Nelson Funeral Home
820 Talcott Road
Park Ridge, IL 60068
(847) 823-5122
Memories & Condolences

3 entries
July 28, 2020
May the love of friends and family carry you through your grief.
Burjis Rabadi
Family
July 28, 2020
In loving memory of a wonderful person. We will love you and miss you always.
ROSHNI khory
Family
July 28, 2020
I was very saddened to hear the news about Auntie Joan. Aunt Joan was a beautiful, spirited woman that loved family gatherings, good conversation and good food. She was always very kind to me and would visit with my dear, sweet Godfather, Uncle Ed - the love of her life. My thoughts and prayers go out to all of the Mas Family.
Karen
Family
