|
|
Joan M. McTeague, nee McGee, Age 91, passed away on May 19, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Patrick "Packy" McTeague. Loving mom of Kathryn (William) Barcik, Timothy John McTeague (Joe Claudio), Joan McGowan (Daniel Rauen) and the late Patrick M. McTeague. Cherished grandmother of Bridget (Phil) Ruiz, Daniel (Jessica) Barcik, Patrick "Packy" (Amy) McGowan and Great-Grandmother of Hannah, Dylan, Olivia, Raegan, Claudia and Martin. Fond sister of Elaine McGee. Dear aunt of many nieces and nephews.Visitation, Tuesday, May 21, 2019, 9:30AM to 10:30AM at Rosary Hill Home, 9000 W. 81st Street, Justice, Illinois until time of Mass at 10:30AM. Interment to follow at Saint Mary Cemetery, Evergreen Park, Illinois.In lieu flowers, donations to Rosary Hill Home, 9000 W. 81st Street, Justice, Illinois 60458 are much appreciated.Funeral arrangements entrusted to care of Damar-Kaminski Funeral Home & Crematorium, 7861 S. 88th Avenue, Justice, Illinois 60458, 708-496-0200 or www.kaminskifamilyfuneralhomes.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on May 20, 2019