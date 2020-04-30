|
|
Joan M. Pontius, aged 89, died at Plymouth Place in LaGrange Park on April 17, 2020. She grew up in Swarthmore PA and attended Earlham College where she met her husband William I. Pontius. She was a cheerleader and he played football. They were married in 1951 and raised two children while living in Western Springs and Hinsdale.
Joan was very social and gregarious. In addition to raising her family, she worked outside the home as an executive secretary and receptionist at McDonalds headquarters in Oak Brook as well as in retail fashion and interior design.
She was pre-deceased by her husband Bill in 1988 and daughter Jill in 2016. She is survived by her son Jeff Pontius of Santa Fe NM and his wife Barbara as well as her son-in-law Chris Noon of Lake Forest IL. Joan also is survived by four grandchildren; Brady Noon and his wife Morgan of Lake Bluff IL, Steve Pontius and his wife Anne of Tulsa OK, Joe Noon of Chicago IL and Melissa Pontius of Boulder CO as well as two great-grandchildren Reece and Taylor Noon. Joan is also survived by her siblings Ruth Ryan and Dr. William Medford, Jr. as well as numerous cousins, nieces, nephews and many friends.
In accordance with her wishes, Joan will be cremated. An internment will be held in the future at Fairmount Willow Hills Memorial Park, Willowbrook, IL, next to her loving husband. A memorial event is also contemplated when gatherings are again allowed. In lieu of flowers please consider donations to the .
If you wish to send a Sympathy Card to the Family, please feel free to send it to Hitzeman Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 9445 West 31st Street, Brookfield, IL 60513, c/o The Pontius Family. We will gladly forward it on to the family.
Information 708-485-2000 or www.HitzemanFuneral.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Apr. 30, 2020