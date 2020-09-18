Joan M. Preiwisch nee Schildgen, age 84; formerly of Forest Park; beloved wife of the late Clement F.; loving mother of Karl (Maria), David, Janet (Avery) Faulkner, Mary Kay (the late John A.) Del Vecchio, Albert (Theresa) and John (Gina) Preiwisch; loving grandmother of Adam Preiwisch and KeriAnn (Tyler) Tragarz, Kaylee and Alyssa Faulkner, and Zachariah and Abigail Preiwisch; great-grandma of Jordan and Brecken Tragarz; dear sister of Ken (Sandy) and Gordon (Katie) Schildgen, Joyce (Brian) Willis and the late Elizabeth (the late Clement) Preiwisch, Donald (Mary Lou) and Dale (Joyce) Schildgen; devoted daughter of the late Albert and Catherine Schildgen; Visitation Monday September 21, 9:30 a.m. until time of prayers 10:15 a.m. at Drechsler, Brown & Williams Funeral Home, 203 S. Marion St., Oak Park. Mass 11 a.m. at St. Bernardine Church. Interment St. Joseph Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations to St. Bernardine Church are appreciated. Funeral info: 708-383-3191 or drechslerbrownwilliams.com