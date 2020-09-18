1/
Joan M. Preiwisch
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Joan's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Joan M. Preiwisch nee Schildgen, age 84; formerly of Forest Park; beloved wife of the late Clement F.; loving mother of Karl (Maria), David, Janet (Avery) Faulkner, Mary Kay (the late John A.) Del Vecchio, Albert (Theresa) and John (Gina) Preiwisch; loving grandmother of Adam Preiwisch and KeriAnn (Tyler) Tragarz, Kaylee and Alyssa Faulkner, and Zachariah and Abigail Preiwisch; great-grandma of Jordan and Brecken Tragarz; dear sister of Ken (Sandy) and Gordon (Katie) Schildgen, Joyce (Brian) Willis and the late Elizabeth (the late Clement) Preiwisch, Donald (Mary Lou) and Dale (Joyce) Schildgen; devoted daughter of the late Albert and Catherine Schildgen; Visitation Monday September 21, 9:30 a.m. until time of prayers 10:15 a.m. at Drechsler, Brown & Williams Funeral Home, 203 S. Marion St., Oak Park. Mass 11 a.m. at St. Bernardine Church. Interment St. Joseph Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations to St. Bernardine Church are appreciated. Funeral info: 708-383-3191 or drechslerbrownwilliams.com


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Chicago Tribune on Sep. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
21
Visitation
09:30 - 10:15 AM
Drechsler Brown & Williams Funeral Home
Send Flowers
SEP
21
Prayer Service
10:15 AM
Drechsler Brown & Williams Funeral Home
Send Flowers
SEP
21
Funeral Mass
11:00 AM
St. Bernardine Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Drechsler Brown & Williams Funeral Home
203 S. Marion St.
Oak Park, IL 60302
708-383-3191
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
September 16, 2020
Faithful Blessings Bouquet - VASE INCLUDED
Send Flowers and Gifts
Sympathy Gift courtesy of
john wolford
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved