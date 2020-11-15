Joan M. Pufundt, 81, of Edison Park. Beloved daughter of the late Roman and Magdelene Pufundt. Loving sister of the late Dorothy (Emil) Kanzer, Mildred (Edmund) Marek, Betty (Norman) Ness and Lucille (Harold) Newby. Dear aunt of Paul (Ann) Kanzer, Bill (the late Celia) Kanzer, Wayne (Diane) Marek, Richard Marek, Robert (Sara) Ness, the late Barbara (Steve) DiBasilio, Nancy (Larry) Schaefer, Larry Newby, Mary (Steve) Woods and Anita Newby. Beloved cousin of Jim (Mary Ann) Kwasek. Great aunt of many nieces and nephews. Cherished friend for many years to Margaret Dinneen. Joan was proud of her 30+ years as a Physical Education teacher for Chicago Public Schools. All Services are Private. A live stream of the service can be viewed Monday, November 16, 2020 at 11:00 AM at: memorialslive.com/pufundt
Interment Maryhill Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials appreciated to the charity of your choice
. For further information 773-631-1240 or www.suerth.com
.