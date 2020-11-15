1/
Joan M. Pufundt
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Joan's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Joan M. Pufundt, 81, of Edison Park. Beloved daughter of the late Roman and Magdelene Pufundt. Loving sister of the late Dorothy (Emil) Kanzer, Mildred (Edmund) Marek, Betty (Norman) Ness and Lucille (Harold) Newby. Dear aunt of Paul (Ann) Kanzer, Bill (the late Celia) Kanzer, Wayne (Diane) Marek, Richard Marek, Robert (Sara) Ness, the late Barbara (Steve) DiBasilio, Nancy (Larry) Schaefer, Larry Newby, Mary (Steve) Woods and Anita Newby. Beloved cousin of Jim (Mary Ann) Kwasek. Great aunt of many nieces and nephews. Cherished friend for many years to Margaret Dinneen. Joan was proud of her 30+ years as a Physical Education teacher for Chicago Public Schools. All Services are Private. A live stream of the service can be viewed Monday, November 16, 2020 at 11:00 AM at: memorialslive.com/pufundt Interment Maryhill Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials appreciated to the charity of your choice. For further information 773-631-1240 or www.suerth.com.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Chicago Tribune on Nov. 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
16
Visitation
10:00 - 11:00 AM
Suerth Funeral Home
Send Flowers
NOV
16
Funeral service
11:00 AM
Suerth Funeral Home
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Suerth Funeral Home
6754 North Northwest Highway
Chicago, IL 60631
(773) 631-1240
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved