Joan M. Savage, 67, of Chicago passed away July 13, 2020 after a long battle with multiple illnesses. An avid animal lover, especially dogs and horses, she was a successful Chicago realtor for over a decade, and loved to spend time at her former husband, Bob Djahanguiri's, restaurants,Yvette and Toulouse. Born in Worcester MA, Joan was predeceased by her parents William (Bill) and Margaret (Peg) Savage and her brother-in-law Ben Perry. Left to honor her are her sister Margaret (Meg) Savage, niece Sydney Perry, and nephew-in-law Justin (Jay) Merwin. A private service will be held at a future time.





To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store