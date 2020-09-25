My deep and sincere condolences to Ms Joan's, (it's how, she requested, I call her) family in this time of sorrow. Ms Joan was a Beautiful, Classy and very friendly, outgoing Lady. I will miss our talks, her smile, and, as she, was always one to speak well of others and always quick to notice good in others and pay compliments, I will miss that! Rest in peace, I will never forget Dear Ms, Joan. I did not know our last words of our friendly "I love you, our last hug and my friendly tap on your shoulders, on Tuesday, would be our last, and unbeknownst to us, be a farewell. I will miss you.... Love, Anita, from Sedgebrook Medical Center.

Anita

Friend