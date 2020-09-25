1/1
Joan M. Savin
Joan M. Savin, nee Mohle, age 87, raised her family in Glencoe, and currently a resident of the Sedgebrook Community; beloved wife of the late Arthur Savin; loving mother of Andrea (Barry) Kandel, Wendy (William) Friedlich, and Thomas (Kimberly) Savin; adored grandmother of Nicholas and Gina Battista, Jessica and Sarah Kandel, and Christian and Miley Savin; devoted daughter of the late Fred and the late Katharine Mohle; dear sister of the late William Mohle; treasured aunt and friend of many. Due to COVID, the service and shiva will be private. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to a charity of your choice. Info: The Goldman Funeral Group, www.goldmanfuneralgroup.com (847) 478-1600.



Published in Chicago Tribune on Sep. 25, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Goldman Funeral Group
195 North Buffalo Grove Road
Buffalo Grove, IL 60089
(847) 478-1600
September 24, 2020
My deep and sincere condolences to Ms Joan's, (it's how, she requested, I call her) family in this time of sorrow. Ms Joan was a Beautiful, Classy and very friendly, outgoing Lady. I will miss our talks, her smile, and, as she, was always one to speak well of others and always quick to notice good in others and pay compliments, I will miss that! Rest in peace, I will never forget Dear Ms, Joan. I did not know our last words of our friendly "I love you, our last hug and my friendly tap on your shoulders, on Tuesday, would be our last, and unbeknownst to us, be a farewell. I will miss you.... Love, Anita, from Sedgebrook Medical Center.
Anita
Friend
