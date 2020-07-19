1/
Joan M. Schoofs
Joan M. Schoofs (nee Schmidt) 80 of Wheeling, beloved wife of the late Nicholas Schoofs; loving sister of Edward Schmidt, SJ, Philip (Susan) Schmidt, Richard (Janet) Schmidt and Mary Beth (Rick) Ryan; dear aunt of Matthew (Kimiko), Amy (Bill), Kara, James, Justin (Valerie), Susan, Emily (Ian), Quinn (Linsey) and Kevin (Stevie) and great-aunt of Kaitlin, Abby, Finley, Miles, Alexandria, Ashley, Selma, June, Ben, Lexi, Violet and Clark. Memorial donations may be made to Cystic Fibrosis Foundation 150 N. Michigan Avenue Suite 1550, Chicago, IL, 60601,The Greater Chicago Food Depository 4100 W. Ann Lurie Place, Chicago IL 60632 or Habitat for Humanity 322 W. Lamar, Americus, GA, 31709. Funeral services will be private at this time and condolences can be given at www.GlueckertFuneralHome.com or (847) 253-0168.



Published in Chicago Tribune on Jul. 19, 2020.
July 15, 2020
My sister, Cathy Cronin, encouraged me to pray for your dear sister in her illness. I am sure it was a great comfort to Joanie to have all the love and support she was given by you and the rest of the family. Thank you for the prayers you extended to me in my time of need. I am fully recovered. May God's blessings be upon all of you today and always.
Sharon Linnehan
Friend
