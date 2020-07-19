Joan M. Schoofs (nee Schmidt) 80 of Wheeling, beloved wife of the late Nicholas Schoofs; loving sister of Edward Schmidt, SJ, Philip (Susan) Schmidt, Richard (Janet) Schmidt and Mary Beth (Rick) Ryan; dear aunt of Matthew (Kimiko), Amy (Bill), Kara, James, Justin (Valerie), Susan, Emily (Ian), Quinn (Linsey) and Kevin (Stevie) and great-aunt of Kaitlin, Abby, Finley, Miles, Alexandria, Ashley, Selma, June, Ben, Lexi, Violet and Clark. Memorial donations may be made to Cystic Fibrosis Foundation 150 N. Michigan Avenue Suite 1550, Chicago, IL, 60601,The Greater Chicago Food Depository 4100 W. Ann Lurie Place, Chicago IL 60632 or Habitat for Humanity 322 W. Lamar, Americus, GA, 31709. Funeral services will be private at this time and condolences can be given at www.GlueckertFuneralHome.com
