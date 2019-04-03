|
|
Joan M. Scott, age 89. Loving mother of Mary Jo (C.E.) Barker and John P. (Sharon) Scott. Proud grandmother of Scott Barker, Kate Barker, and Lane Scott. Dear sister of William (late Jacquelyn) Hogan. Cherished aunt of Will, Pat, and John Hogan. Visitation Thursday 9:30 a.m. until time of prayers at 11:15 a.m. at the Robert J. Sheehy and Sons Funeral Home, 4950 W. 79th Street, Burbank, IL. to Our Lady of Loretto Church, 9003 S. Kostner Avenue, Hometown, IL, Mass 12:00 p.m. Interment Mount Olivet Cemetery. www.sheehyfh.com 708-857-7878
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Apr. 3, 2019