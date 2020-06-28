Joan M. Sehr, nee Donovan, age 87, of Elmhurst, formerly of Appleton, WI; former Girl Scout Leader, member of Far From Broadway at Visitation Parish, Elmhurst, avid tennis player, bowler and crafter; beloved wife of the late Joseph; loving mother of Kathleen Sehr, Lynda Jrab, Karen (Marty) Kevil and Thomas Sehr; proud grandmother of Tracy and Matthew Coffman, Marty, Kelly, Laura and Shannon Kevil and great-grandmother of Alexis, Cambria and baby to be...; dear sister of William (Nancy) Donovan and the late Gilbert (the late Joyce) Donovan and Bud Donovan; fond aunt, cousin and friend of many. Services and Interment are private at this time. Joan will be laid to rest with her husband at Abraham Lincoln National Cemetery, Elwood. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the American Heart Association, 7272 Greenville Ave., Dallas, TX 75231 or the American Lung Association, 55 W. Wacker Drive, Suite 1150, Chicago, IL 60601. Arrangements handled by Gibbons Funeral Home, Elmhurst. 630-832-0018 or www.gibbonsfuneralhome.com
Published in Chicago Tribune on Jun. 28, 2020.