Joan M. Sehr
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Joan's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Joan M. Sehr, nee Donovan, age 87, of Elmhurst, formerly of Appleton, WI; former Girl Scout Leader, member of Far From Broadway at Visitation Parish, Elmhurst, avid tennis player, bowler and crafter; beloved wife of the late Joseph; loving mother of Kathleen Sehr, Lynda Jrab, Karen (Marty) Kevil and Thomas Sehr; proud grandmother of Tracy and Matthew Coffman, Marty, Kelly, Laura and Shannon Kevil and great-grandmother of Alexis, Cambria and baby to be...; dear sister of William (Nancy) Donovan and the late Gilbert (the late Joyce) Donovan and Bud Donovan; fond aunt, cousin and friend of many. Services and Interment are private at this time. Joan will be laid to rest with her husband at Abraham Lincoln National Cemetery, Elwood. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the American Heart Association, 7272 Greenville Ave., Dallas, TX 75231 or the American Lung Association, 55 W. Wacker Drive, Suite 1150, Chicago, IL 60601. Arrangements handled by Gibbons Funeral Home, Elmhurst. 630-832-0018 or www.gibbonsfuneralhome.com


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Chicago Tribune on Jun. 28, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Gibbons Funeral Home
134 South York Road
Elmhurst, IL 60126
(630) 832-0018
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

2 entries
June 27, 2020
May your hearts soon be filled with wonderful memories of joyful times together as you celebrate a life well lived. A beautiful soul called home. Until we meet again.
June 28, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
The Gibbons Family
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved