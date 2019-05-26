Age 92. Passed away May 21, 2019. Beloved daughter of the late Mary (Mertens) Thiry and William Thiry. Dear sister of Lois Janet, Barbara Fleeman Hazlitt and the late William P Thiry. Many nieces and nephews. Benedictine Oblate. Friend of the Little Sisters of the Poor. Former Sister of Christian Charity ( Sister M. Victorine ) Joan was a Graduate of Mundelein College and DePaul University where she earned Master's Degrees in English and Religious Studies. She taught all levels of education from first grade through college. Joan was a former Director of Religious Education for the Archdiocese of New Orleans and Director of Religious Education for several parishes in the Chicago area. Joan authored religion textbooks, media for religious classes, books on personal manners and a person's heritage. She also authored a children's book on the life of St Jeanne Jugan. Joan resided at Jugan Terrace in Chicago, an independent living complex operated by the Little Sisters of the Poor. Visitation 9:30am in the Chapel at St. Mary's Home, 2325 N. Lakewood, Chicago,Il.60614 Funeral Mass 11:00am Internment private. In lieu of flowers, memorials in support of the Little Sisters of the Poor and her medical care c/o Michael Janet, 6336 N. Cicero ave. Chicago,Il. 60646. For additional information or to leave a condolence Barr Funeral Home (773)743-4034 or BarrFuneralHome.com Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on May 26, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary