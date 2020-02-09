Home

POWERED BY

Services
Cremation Society of Illinois
736 W. Addison St
Chicago, IL 60613
(773) 281-5058
Interment
Tuesday, Apr. 21, 2020
10:15 AM
Jefferson Barracks National Cemetery
St. Louis., IL
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Joan Gornik
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Joan Margaret Gornik

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Joan Margaret Gornik Obituary
Joan Margaret Gornik (nee Sinquefield), 83, teacher of the hearing impaired, passed away January 28, 2020. Born in Ashford, AL, and raised in St. Louis, Joan graduated from St. John the Baptist H.S. and the St. Louis School for the Deaf, Washington University and worked briefly for an advertising firm and taught at St. Louis School for the Deaf before moving to Chicago, where she educated hearing impaired students at Elk Grove Village Schools for 30+ years. Joan was dedicated to her life's calling and kept the torch of knowledge bright for her students. Beloved wife of the late Stephen W. Gornik, Psy.D.; loving sister of Mary Ann Herzwurn, Rex A. (Jeanne Cairns, PhD) Sinquefield and Jerome G. (Delores "Dee") Sinquefield; beloved aunt of many. Daughter of the late Rex Willard Sinquefield and Mary Cecilia Sinquefield (nee Drotar); faithful companion of Sam the cat. The family thanks Agnes Dziekan for many years of care. Interment of cremated remains Tuesday April 21, 10:15am, Jefferson Barracks National Cemetery, St. Louis. Arrangements by Cremation Society of Illinois, 773-281-5058 or www.cremation-society.com.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Feb. 9, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Joan's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -