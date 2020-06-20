Joan Margaret Heitzler
Born Joan Margaret Murray December 2, 1933 to John Patrick & Bridget Marie Murray. Deceased June 13, 2020. Beloved wife of John (Jack) Heitzler, M.D., married July 2, 1955. Jack & Joan had eight children: John, Art, Dan, Bob, Mary, Mike, Cathy & Maureen. There are 13 grandchildren: Irene, Megan & Matt from Art & Mary; Craig, Carly & Christa from Bob & Colleen; Hannah & Gino from Cathy & Leo Poli; Sean and Rebekah from Mike & Heidi; Bridget, Kyle & Jack from Maureen & Scott Chriske. Joan was also blessed with seven great grandchildren: Autumn (Acorn) & Connor from Irene & Mike McCoy; Elliot Grace, Johnny & Ryan from Megan & Tony Callea; Ahava & Missy from Michaela & Matt Heitzler with a future child due late fall/early winter.

Joan had many nieces and nephews: Brother Jack Murray & wife Wanda had Jim, Jean, Kevin, Mike, Maureen, Brian & Terry. Sister in law Nancy (Heitzler) Sullivan & husband John had Virginia, Mike, David & Peter. Brother in law Don Heitzler & wife Ruthann had Greg & Gretchen.

Joan is preceded in death by her older brother Jack Murray & his wife Wanda, foster brother Bill, brothers in law Don Heitzler & John Sullivan, nephew Terry Murray. Joan will be missed dearly, but her family is confident she's in a better place and reunited with loved ones.


Published in Chicago Tribune on Jun. 20, 2020.
