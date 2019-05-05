|
|
It is with great sadness that the family of Joan Patino announces her passing on Wednesday, May 2, 2019, at the age of 85 years. Joan will be lovingly remembered by her daughter, Darcy McEwen and her son Richard McEwen (Tammy). She will also be fondly remembered by her five grandchildren, Richard Tulloch (Katrina), Aaron Culberg, Bianca Culberg, Caitlin McEwen, Cameron McEwen and great grandchildren Aura and Escher Tulloch. Visitation Wednesday, May 8, 2019, 5:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. Funeral Service 10:00 a.m. Thursday, May 9, 2019, at Donnellan Family Funeral Home, 10045 Skokie Blvd. at Old Orchard Road, Skokie, IL 60077.Interment will be private.In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the , 100 Tri Sate International, Lincolnshire, IL 60069.Info: 847 675-1990 or www.donnellanfuneral.com.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on May 5, 2019