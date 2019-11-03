|
Joan Marie Bartolomei, nee Kennerley, of Countryside, age 76. Beloved wife of the late Roland; loving mother of Gordy (Misha) and the late Elizabeth Bartolomei; proud grandmother of Allyson and Ryan; dear aunt, cousin and friend of many. Joan was a Third Grade teacher for over 30 years at Ideal School in Countryside. Family and friends will be received at the Conboy-Westchester Funeral Home, 10501 W. Cermak Rd., Westchester (2 blks West of Mannheim Rd.) on Thursday, November 7, 2019 from 3:00 to 9:00 pm. Funeral Friday 9:30 a.m. until time of Chapel Service 10:00 a.m. Interment Glen Oak Cemetery Private. For further info 708-F-U-N-E-R-A-L.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Nov. 3, 2019