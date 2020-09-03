Joan Ciccone nee Garrity, age 80, of Wilmette, IL. Devoted wife of the late Francis Richard "Dick" Ciccone. Loving mother of Cristin (Kevin) Connerty and Richard Ciccone. Beloved grandmother of Sarah and Emily Connerty. Fond sister of the late Maureen (Jack) Bradley. Kind aunt of many. Visitation Saturday, September 5, 2020, 10:30 a.m. until time of Funeral Mass 11:00 a.m. at Saints Joseph & Francis Xavier Church, 1747 Lake Avenue, Wilmette, IL 60091. Interment is private at Abraham Lincoln National Cemetery, Elwood, IL. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to: American Cancer Society
, P.O. Box 22478, Oklahoma City, OK 73123. Info: www.donnellanfuneral.com
or (847)675-1990.