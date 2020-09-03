1/1
Joan Marie Ciccone
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Joan's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Joan Ciccone nee Garrity, age 80, of Wilmette, IL. Devoted wife of the late Francis Richard "Dick" Ciccone. Loving mother of Cristin (Kevin) Connerty and Richard Ciccone. Beloved grandmother of Sarah and Emily Connerty. Fond sister of the late Maureen (Jack) Bradley. Kind aunt of many. Visitation Saturday, September 5, 2020, 10:30 a.m. until time of Funeral Mass 11:00 a.m. at Saints Joseph & Francis Xavier Church, 1747 Lake Avenue, Wilmette, IL 60091. Interment is private at Abraham Lincoln National Cemetery, Elwood, IL. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to: American Cancer Society, P.O. Box 22478, Oklahoma City, OK 73123. Info: www.donnellanfuneral.com or (847)675-1990.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Chicago Tribune on Sep. 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
5
Visitation
10:30 AM
Send Flowers
SEP
5
Funeral Mass
11:00 AM
Saints Joseph & Francis Xavier Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
DONNELLAN FAMILY FUNERAL SERVICES
10045 SKOKIE BLVD.
Skokie, IL 60077
(847) 675-1990
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved