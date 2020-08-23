Joan Marie Colby, a poet and writer of the Midwest for nearly all her life, liked to say that she worked "anywhere a poem would strike" – so important to capture a poem in the moment, "like photographing a bird before it flies away." She died on August 18, 2020, surrounded by her family. She was 81 years old. She is survived by her children Wendelin (Wendy) Colby (T. Brian Kelly), Terri Colby (Dan Pape), and Benjamin Colby (Traci), as well her grandchildren – Devin, Liam and Aislen Kelly; Daniel and Jeffrey Pape; and Parker Colby; and her beloved German Shepherd Vesta. A native of Chicago, she was preceded in death by her husband of 60 years, Alan W. Colby, and by her parents, Otho B. Turbyfill and Grace Turbyfill. Throughout her distinguished career, Ms. Colby published 25 books of poetry, and received numerous awards. She was equally known for her love of horses, raising and breeding horses from a small horse farm in Northern Illinois. For over 30 years, she was the editor at Illinois Racing News, a publication of the Illinois Thoroughbred Breeders and Owners Foundation and the Illinois Thoroughbred Horsemen's Association. In her early career, she served as a writer-in-residence for the Illinois Arts Council. Memorial services will be held at a later date. Laird Funeral Home is in care of arrangements. For information call 847-741-8800 or www.lairdfamilyfuneralservices.com